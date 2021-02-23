Skip to main content
DGA TV Inclusion Report: "New Highs" For Women & People Of Color, But Latinos & Women Of Color Still "Severely Underrepresented"

The Gersh Agency’s Stewart Cavanagh Joins ‘Creepshow’ Producer The Cartel

Stewart Cavanagh
The Cartel

EXCLUSIVE: Production company and management firm The Cartel, the producers of Shudder’s Creepshow, is expanding into unscripted with the hire of unscripted entertainment agent Stewart Cavanagh.

Cavanagh, who was previously Vice President of Alternative at The Gersh Agency joins the company as Head of Unscripted and Documentary.

He spent four years at Gersh, six years as Vice President of Alternative at Rebel Entertainment Partners and 3 years as an Alternative Agent at Innovative Artists.

Cavanagh will bring with him to The Cartel clients on the management side such as New Dominion Pictures, Buck Productions, and Kornhaber Brown.  Some of his showrunner clients include Michael Mills (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Ray Dotch (Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath), Emi Macuaga (Seeking Sister Wives), Aaron Catling (Hyperdrive), Tammy Wood (Twisted Sister), Blake Davis (Ugly Delicious), and Hugh Peterson (Car Masters).

“The Cartel is thrilled to have an unscripted agent of Stewart’s caliber joining the team,” said co-founder and co-CEO Stan Spry.  “Stewart has a fantastic history of being a dynamic representative who excels in the unscripted space and brings with him an impressive roster of clients. He’s the perfect person to help lead The Cartel’s expansion into the unscripted and documentary businesses.”

“In this ever-changing landscape, I’m pleased to be working alongside such dedicated and passionate representatives,” added Cavanaugh.

