‘The Flight Attendant’ EPs Meredith Lavender & Marcie Ulin Sign With Range Media & ICM Partners

Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE:  Golden Globe- and Critics Choice-nominated showrunners, screenwriters and producers Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin have signed with Range Media Partners and ICM Partners.

The duo most recently served as the showrunners/executive producers of HBO Max’s hit series The Flight Attendan,t which was recognized with two Golden Globes nominations including Best Television Series-Musical/Comedy and Best Actress-Musical/Comedy for Kaley Cuoco; two Critics Choice nominations including Best Comedy Series and Best Actress for Cuoco; two SAG Award nominations including comedy ensemble and Actress for Cuoco; and a WGA Award nomination. The series ranked as HBO Max’s No. 1 show during its run and promptly received a Season 2 pickup after its Season 1 finale.

Previously, Lavender and Ulin were EPs on ABC’s Nashville, on which they both received a 2013 WGA New TV Series nomination. Lavender is also co-founder of the Atlanta-based production company Georgia Born.

Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham. Its clientele spans film, television, music, literary, and activism.

In addition to Range and ICM Partners, Lavender and Ulin are repped by Todd Rubenstein at Morris Yorn.

