Why ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier’ Is Only 6 Episodes: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige At TCA

Building on the heat of WandaVision, which ends on March 5, Disney+ will have The Falcon & The Winter Soldier ready to drop on March 19.

However, it will only be six episodes long, and today at his Disney/Marvel’s first TCA, Kevin Feige explained why. Let’s just say it sounds like it comes to budget.

Said Feige: “Anthony Mackie and Sebastien Stan are spectacular actors which we felt we had to explore their stories and their backstories, or personal stories, enough as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. So it was always the thought we’d like to learn more about both of them. In the little interactions they had with each other in Winter Soldier and Civil War … as friends of a mutual best friend in Captain America. We thought we’d have a fun dynamic, if we ever had that opportunity, we’d watch a whole show with the two of them and Disney+ gives us that opportunity.

Disney+ @ TCA: Deadline’s Full Coverage

“Six hours is what we landed on as the best way to tell our story,” he added. “Six hours, whether it’s six episodes, or nine shorter episodes like WandaVision. The shows aren’t inexpensive, so the per-episode cost is very high and to get that bar I was talking about,” added the Marvel boss.

Feige also said today that there’s no planned second season of WandaVision yet. Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will head straight into the feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There’s an intense amount of speculation that before the season ends, Scarlet will encounter big bad villain Mephisto, who’ll appear in Doctor Strange 2.