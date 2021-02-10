‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Super Bowl Spot Smashes Online Viewing Record For A Streaming Series

EXCLUSIVE: When it comes to which major studio’s trailers fared the best during the Super Bowl, it stands to reason that it would be Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The series which reteams Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Daniel Bruhl from the Avengers-verse drew 125M views (that’s from its spot and trailer traffic combined) in the 24 hours following the big game. This is according to social media analytic sources.

Not only is that figure a record for a streaming series trailer, but it squashes a number of other trailer viewing titles as well, i.e. last year’s Black Widow Super Bowl Spot which drew 119M in its first 24 hours, as well as WandaVision‘s 53M in the 24 hours following its airing on last September’s Primetime Emmys (the previous trailer record-holder for a streaming series).

Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s 24 hour views also bested that of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (111M views online following its drop at 2019 Star Wars Celebration), as well as Captain Marvel from a strictly digital to digital breakdown (38.3M vs. 20.5M).

Social volume exceeded most comps with over 217K mentions and generated the highest Google Search volume amongst all entertainment offerings, with what I hear is definitely a positive word of mouth.

According to EDO, Falcon and the Winter Solider was the fifth most searched Super Bowl spot on Sunday (out of 89 spots) five minutes after dropping; with a viewing that was 6x that of Sunday’s average Big Game spot. That’s extremely rare as the top 10 spots in EDO’s list are usually brand spots, not trailers. The top four spots per EDO were Nick Jonas for Dexcom (11x beating the average), Inspiration 4’s “Civilian Space Mission” (9x), Jeep’s “The Middle” (8x), and Cadillac’s Edward Scissorhands spot (7.7x).