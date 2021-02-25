The Exchange Launches ‘Our Last Summer’, ‘True Blood’ Creator & ‘American Beauty’ Scribe Alan Ball To Exec-Produce — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: The Exchange is to introduce to buyers at the upcoming virtual EFM to feature Our Last Summer, executive-produced by Oscar-winner and True Blood and Six Feet Under creator Alan Ball (American Beauty).

Set in Westchester over the summer of 1991, the film will follow closeted teenager Daniel Rosen who travels a bumpy road to self-acceptance when his estranged gay uncle Ira returns home, dying of complications from HIV/AIDS.

The original screenplay by Gary Jaffe will be directed by Katie Ennis and Jaffe, and produced by Emily McCann Lesser (Farewell Amor) and Ennis. The Exchange is handling worldwide sales rights.

Ennis and Jaffe previously directed the short Sunset, which premiered at Palm Springs ShortsFest and played in more than 35 film festivals, and the short Last Summer With Uncle Ira, produced by McCann Lesser and Ennis. The latter was a proof of concept for Our Last Summer, which premiered at Outfest 2020.

Ball most recently directed Amazon Original movie Uncle Frank and created HBO series Here And Now.

“The Exchange is excited to bring Last Summer to market. We firmly believe that life affirming stories seen through the eyes of underrepresented voices is both positive for society and good for business,” said Brian O’Shea, CEO of The Exchange. “Today consumers crave storylines and characters that are empathize with, especially when it chronicles internal growth and resilience.”

The Exchange’s virtual EFM line-up includes Sundance 21 documentary Street Gang, Victoria Justice’s Trust, Liev Schreiber project Across The River And Into The Trees, and Noomi Rapace pic The Thicket.