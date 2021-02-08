‘Eternals’ Scribes The Firpos Sign With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed writing duo Kaz and Ryan Firpo. The cousins wrote Marvel’s highly-anticipated Eternals directed by Chloé Zhao, which is set for release on November 5.

The agency move coincides with the formal launch of their production label Badłands, for which they have spent the last year building a slate of both feature and television projects, including The Motor City Girls, an original feature that Kaz will direct.

Over the past year, Kaz and Ryan’s original sci-fi/stoner-comedy spec The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed sold to Paramount, with Gina Rodriguez starring and producing. Most recently, The Firpos adapted Mark Millar’s graphic novel Prodigy as a feature for Will Packer that is slated to launch Netflix’s “Millarworld” cinematic universe.

The duo rose to prominence with their first screenplay Ruin, which topped the Black List and currently has Justin Kurzel attached to direct. Subsequently, their neon-tinged, sci-fi feature Mimi From Rio sold to Netflix with Scott Free and Bryan Unkeless producing.

Kaz, a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, is also a documentary filmmaker. His feature Refuge, produced in partnership with UNICEF, depicted the humanitarian impact of the Syrian refugee crisis. The film premiered at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival and won multiple awards.

In 2018, Kaz directed Shelter, which he shot while traveling with a caravan of Central American migrants seeking asylum in the north. They continue to be represented by LBI and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.