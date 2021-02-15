Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ Strong In Time Slot Debut As ‘American Idol’ Season 19 Premiere Tops Sunday Ratings

Queen Latifah kicked down the door and showed us her vigilante side with the premiere of The Equalizer on CBS. The crime drama debuted after the Super Bowl last week, but this past Sunday marked its time slot premiere. The series delivered a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and netted 7.98 million viewers.

The network also scored in viewership with 60 Minutes drawing the largest audience of the night with 9.06 million viewers while delivering a 0.7 in the demo. The evening wrapped with a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, which ticked up to a 0.7 in the demo and 5.92 million viewers while NCIS: New Orleans nearly matched numbers for its January 17 episode with a 0.5 in the demo and 4.93 million viewers.

Season 19 of American Idol kicked off and led the night in the demo with a 1.1 rating and 6.69 million viewers. This is up a tenth from its season 18 finale in May but down in viewership. ABC’s night also gave us a new episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.8, 5.70M) and The Rookie (0.6, 3.89M) with the latter climbing two-tenths in the demo.

At the CW new episode of Batwoman (0.1, 507,000) took a one-tenth dip in the demo and matched series lows. Charmed (0.1, 371,000) held steady in the demo but hit an audience low.

NBC’s night included repeats of Weakest Link and The Wall, ending the night with a special honoring the Grand Ole Opry (0.3, 2.77M).

Fox’s NASCAR’s Daytona 500 was delayed due to the weather, pre-empting the network’s Sunday night lineup. Reliable numbers are expected later today.