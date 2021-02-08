‘The Equalizer’ Pays Tribute To Executive Producer Richard Lindheim In Post-Super Bowl Premiere

CBS’ new drama The Equalizer dedicated its premiere to the series’ executive producer Richard Lindheim, who died Jan. 18 of heart failure at the age of 81. The post-Super Bowl debut, which likely attracted tens of millions of viewers, ended with a card that read, “Dedicated to the memory of Richard Lindheim.” (You can see it below.)

A veteran TV executive, Lindheim co-created the 1985 series The Equalizer, which ran on CBS for four years and spawned a hit movie starring Denzel Washington and a CBS series reimagening, headlined by Queen Latifah. Lindheim executive produced the new series, which landed the highest-profile premiere slot possible, behind the Super Bowl.

“He was watching dailies of The Equalizer til the last day; he was so excited to see the show go into production and was ready to tune in and watch the premiere,” Lindheim’s son-in-law Ezra Dweck told Deadline at the time of his death.