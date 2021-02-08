The CW, TNT & TBS To Cross-Air Encores Of ‘Superman & Lois’ & ‘Go-Big Show’ As CW Expands WarnerMedia & ViacomCBS Corporate Collaborations

The CW Network and its ad-supported cable sibling on the WarnerMedia side, TBS and TNT, have teamed up to give two tentpole new series an extra promotional boost with a one-episode cross-network rebroadcasts.

On Feb. 27 at 9 PM, TNT will air an encore presentation of the premiere of The CW’s Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. It will be immediately followed by the brand-new special Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope, which takes fans behind the scenes with sneak peeks and interviews from the cast of the new series, plus special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel. Leading to the Superman & Lois premiere rebroadcast, TNT will air a Superman feature film marathon: Suicide Squad (1:00pm), Man of Steel (3:30pm) and Justice League (6:30pm).

Meanwhile, on Feb. 12 at 8:00 PM, The CW will air an encore presentation of the sixth episode of TBS’s hour-long extreme talent competition series, Go-Big Show, starring celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and “The American Nightmare” Cody, and hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer.

The cross-promotion stint comes on the heels of similar efforts between the CW and cable networks owned by its other corporate parent, ViacomCBS, MTV and VH1.

“The cable siblings have realized — and vice versa — that the CW as a platform has enabled them to do great things. I think we got the first taste of that when we did simulcast the VMAs and the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drug Race,” the CW chairman Mark Pedowitz told Deadline last month. “We provided a big chunk of that audience.”

At the time of those events, the CW already was in conversation with TNT about Superman & Lois.

“That has been one of the blessings of the Covid thing, that we are all looking at the platforms together to see the value of each other, the value that we bring and the value they bring to us in terms of helping each other,” Pedwoitz said, noting that there has been “a really good dialog” with both WarnerMedia and Viacom CBS cable entities.

He did point out that the cross-promotion opportunities are limited by the CW’s affiliate agreements as “the backbone of our distribution system,” which would not allow a simulcast of Superman & Lois on a cable network, for instance.

The CW already is forging deeper ties with WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, which has emerged as the current SVOD library home of new CW series. The two companies also are discussing co-financing original summer CW series to premiere on the streamer with a next-day airing on the broadcast network.