‘The Crown’ Lands Record Haul Of Golden Globe Nominations

The Crown put in a regal performance among Golden Globe voters, as Season 4 of Netflix’s lavish royal drama scooped a record number of nominations.

The Left Bank Pictures series was nominated six times, two more than its previous record of four nods in 2019. It was also the most-nominated TV series of 2021.

The Crown is up for best television series, while it also picked up five nominations in the acting categories. Olivia Colman (who plays Queen Elizabeth II) and newcomer Emma Corrin (Princess Diana) will duke it out for best actress, while Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) is up for best actor. There was no room, however, for Tobias Menzies’ portrayal of Prince Philip.

Elsewhere, Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter are both in the running for best supporting actress. The former played Margaret Thatcher, while Bonham Carter featured for a second season as Princess Margaret.

The record haul of nominations is a fitting farewell for the current cast, who have stepped into royal shoes for the last time on Netflix’s hit series. Season 5 will usher in a completely new lineup when it launches next year, including Imelda Staunton as the Queen.

Executive producer Suzanne Mackie said: “We are thrilled that The Crown has been recognised by the Golden Globes. It’s a wonderful reward for our amazing cast and crew. We couldn’t be more delighted for Olivia, Emma, Gillian Helena, Josh and everyone who’s contributed to season 4 and to Netflix for their continued support. Thank you HFPA.”

The Golden Globes ceremony is usually in January, but with the Oscars’ moving to April 25, this year’s Globes are set for February 28 (the old Oscars date).