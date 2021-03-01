‘The Crown’s Josh O’Connor Wins First Golden Globe, Says He’s “Very Lucky” To Be Working

Josh O’Connor beat out stiff competition for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama that included Jason Bateman, Bob Odenkirk, Al Pacino and Matthew Rhys. This marked O’Connor’s first nomination and first win for his turn as Prince Charles in the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Crown.

He admitted that his fellow nominees and called them his heroes telling them, “I love you all to bits.”

In addition, O’Connor said “I’m very lucky to be very work” during this moment in history. He recognizes that there are people who are alone and isolated during this time and urged everyone to “put mental health at the forefront” of their minds.

O’Connor is one of many nominations for the popular royal family drama The Crown, which also won Best TV Drama. His co-star, Emma Corrin who played Princess Diana also won a Globe for her role.

Netflix leads Golden Globes in nominations this year with 42 nominations, marking a new record. The Crown ties with Ozark with 20 nominations. Netflix features Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7 nabbed 22 nominations each.