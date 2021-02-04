‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin To Star Opposite Harry Styles In Amazon’s ‘My Policeman’

Coming off her Golden Globe and SAG nominations for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, Emma Corrin will star opposite Harry Styles (Dunkirk) in the Amazon Studios’ romantic drama My Policeman. Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman will be produced by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti-Schechter Films, in association with Cora Palfrey and Phillip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC.

The story takes place in the late 1990s, when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal. Styles and Corrin are set to star as Tom and Marion, respectively.

Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage will direct from an adapted screenplay by Academy Award and Emmy nominee Ron Nyswaner.

Corrin is best known for her role as Lady Diana Spencer in Season 4 of the Netflix world-wide, award winning hit series The Crown, which earned her Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice nominations for Best Actress. Emma joined Season 3’s stellar cast including Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter and Josh O’Connor in the latest iteration of the show that released in November 2020. Emma has also been selected by The Hollywood Reporter as one of their ‘Next Gen’ breakout actors and named as one of Screen International’s ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ 2020. Last March, Emma made her debut film appearance in Misbehaviour, a historical drama film following the story of a group of women from the Women’s Liberation Movement seeking to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition, which took place in London. Cast as ‘Jillian Jessup’, the Miss South Africa contestant, Emma starred alongside Keira Knightley, Keeley Hawes and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, amongst others. Emma’s previous television roles include her appearance as ‘Esme’, a recurring role in the 10-part Warner Brothers/EPIX series Pennyworth.

The Daily Mail first reported the news.