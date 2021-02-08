‘The Chi’: Curtiss Cook Upped To Series Regular For Season 4; Tabitha Brown & Jason Weaver Join As Recurring

Curtiss Cook, who has recurred as Douda on Showtime’s The Chi, has been promoted to series regular for Season 4. Additionally, Tabitha Brown (Princess of the Row) and Jason Weaver (Smart Guy, ATL) are set for recurring roles on the Lena Waithe-created drama series. The Chi is currently in production in Chicago and will return to the network later this year.

Cook’s Douda is a successful Southside businessman and hustler who beats the odds to get elected mayor of Chicago. He joined the series as recurring in Season 2 and has appeared 16 episodes.

Created and executive produced by Waithe and executive produced by Common (Selma), The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story revolving around a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

Jason Weaver, Tabitha Brown Courtesy of Jackson Stewart/Joshua Stewart/Marcus Owens

Brown will play Octavia,a successful interior designer who fortuitously crosses paths with Kiesha (Birgundi Baker). Weaver, a Chicago native, will portray Rahsaad “Shaad” Marshall, an old friend of Trig’s (Luke James) who is struggling to rebuild his life.

Season 4 cast also includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr. and Michael V. Epps.

In addition to Waithe, Common and writer Justin Hillian, the hit drama series also is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Rick Famuyiwa and Jet Wilkinson. The Chi is produced by Touchstone Television.

Brown, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram as a vegan lifestyle personality, has acting credits include Will & Grace and Switched at Birth. Brown is represented by CAA, Scale Management, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.

Weaver has appeared in such film and television projects as Boomerang, Black-ish, Let’s Stay Together, The Ladykillers, Drumline and Thea as well as a young Michael Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream. Weaver is repped by Fox Rothschild and E Cubed Management.