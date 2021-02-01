‘The Chair’: Nana Mensah, Bob Balaban & David Morse Among 10 Cast In Netflix Dramedy Series From Amanda Peet & ‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators

Netflix has rounded out cast for The Chair, a new six-episode half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and co-starring Jay Duplass (Transparent, Outside In). Nana Mensah (Bonding, New Amsterdam), Bob Balaban (The Politician, The French Dispatch), David Morse (Escape at Dannemora) and Everly Carganilla (Yes Day, After Party) are set as series regulars in the series which hails from Amanda Peet (The Romanoffs) and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Filming is currently underway in Pittsburgh.

Written and executive produced by Peet, who also serves as showrunner, The Chair centers around the Chair of an English department, Ji-Yoon, played by Oh, at a small university.

Mensah will play Yasmin ‘Yaz’ McKay, a popular, progressive English professor and close colleague of Ji-Yoon (Oh). Balaban portrays Professor Elliot Rentz, a distinguished English professor set in his ways. Morse is Dean Paul Larson, the dean of Pembroke University where Ji-Yoon is English Chair. Carganilla is Ju-Hee ‘Ju Ju’ Kim, Ji-Yoon’s precocious young daughter.

In addition to Oh and Duplass, they join previously announced Holland Taylor.

Also set as guest stars are Ji Yong Lee as Habi, Ji-Yoon’s father and sometimes caregiver of her daughter; Mallory Low as Lilah, the teaching fellow for Professor Dobson’s (Jay Duplass) English course; Marcia DeBonis as Laurie, Assistant to the Chair of the English department; Ron Crawford, as Professor John McHale, an old-school English professor on the brink of retirement; Ella Rubin (The Rose Tattoo) as Dafna, an undergrad student interested in Professor Dobson’s English course; Bob Stephenson (Lady Bird, Top Gun: Maverick) as Horatio, a tech repair guy who helps Professor Hambling (Taylor).

Annie Julia Wyman co-wrote the pilot and Daniel Gray Longino directs and also executive produces with Peet, Oh, Peet’s husband, Benioff, Weiss and Bernie Caulfield.

