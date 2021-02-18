‘The Beast Must Die’ Star Cush Jumbo Says She Was “Pushed To My Very Limit” On BritBox/AMC Series — TCA

Cush Jumbo has said that shooting The Beast Must Die on the Isle Of Wight last year was the most challenging experience of her career.

The BritBox UK original, which has been acquired by AMC in the U.S., tells the story of a grieving mother who infiltrates the life of the man she believes killed her son.

Jumbo, who has starred in The Good Wife, said on a TCA panel that she has not experienced working on a series like it before — both physically and creatively.

“I feel like I was pushed to my very limit on this job. It’s the most challenging shoot I have ever been on for many reasons. I get cast in a lot of dramas, and people think of me as quite a tough person who deals with the dark things on television, but actually, I’m a bit of a wuss,” she said.

“I never swim in the sea, let alone walk on the bottom of it. I don’t stand in the freezing cold and get pelted with rain. I don’t hang off cliffs. I don’t drive sports cars. All this stuff scares me. So I was being physically pushed to the edge on stuff, and also this script is one of the most intricate, forensic scripts I’ve ever worked with.

“It felt Shakesperean, it felt epic. I was pushed as an actor, pushed in myself and I so wanted it to be good. I think I got stretched on this job.”

Produced by New Regency Television and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Films, The Beast Must Die is an adaption of the 1938 novel of the same name by Nicholas Blake, the nom de plume of poet Cecil Day-Lewis, father of Daniel Day-Lewis.

The series is headlined by BAFTA-winning Chernobyl star Jared Harris, who joked on the panel that he only got the job because Day-Lewis turned it down.

Gaby Chiappe (Their Finest) adapted The Beast Must Die for the screen, while Tolkein helmer Dome Karukoski directing. Sarada McDermott is the producer. Executive producers are Ed Rubin and Emma Broughton for New Regency, Marina Brackenbury and David Zucker for Scott Free, and Parker and Chiappe.