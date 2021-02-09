‘The Bachelor’ And ‘9-1-1’ Lead Monday Night Ratings; ‘Black Lightning’ Returns Steady

ABC’s The Bachelor won Monday’s primetime ratings race as Matt and his crew of potential brides-to-be bowled their way to a 1.3 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.23 million viewers. The two-hour episode was down a tenth in the demo from last week, but it was still enough to top the night in the demo.

Meanwhile, it was Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.1, 6.62M) which scored the night’s largest audience, followed by 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.9, 5.44M). Both shows ticked up in the demo from last week.

The CW’s Black Lightning (0.2, 525,000) returned for its fourth and final season, nearly matching its numbers for the Season 3 finale. Lead-in All American (0.3, 819K) climbed a tenth in the demo from last week while seeing a jump in numbers.

After taking a week off, CBS saw the return of its Monday lineup with Bob Hearts Abishola (0.8, 5.44M) ticking up in the demo and The Neighborhood (0.9, 5.97M), All Rise (0.5, 4.05M) and Bull (0.5, 5.23M) holding steady across the board.

Elsewhere, NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games (0.5, 2.96M) was down in the demo and audience numbers from last week, while The Wall (0.4, 2.68M) stumbled two tenths in the demo.