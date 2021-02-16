‘The Bachelor’ And ‘9-1-1’ Lead Monday Again; ‘The Good Doctor’ Slips In Return

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
ABC’s The Bachelor and Fox’s 9-1-1 seem to be getting comfortable at the top when it comes to Monday ratings and viewership. The Bachelor rose finished No. 1 in the demo in primetime last night, holding steady at a 1.3 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.23 million viewers.

Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.0, 6.63M) took a tenth hit in the demo from last week but delivered the night’s largest audience. 9-1-1 Lone Star (0.8, 5.59M) also slipped. Fox won the night overall in viewers.

After taking a short break, The Good Doctor (0.6, 4.21M) returned with a fresh episode following Bachelor, dipping a tenth. With the duo, ABC finished No. 1 in the demo.

NBC climbed a tenth in the demo across the board with Ellen’s Game of Games (0.6, 3.20M) while The Wall served two episodes for the night  (0.5, 2.77M at 9 p.m.; 0.5, 2.33M at 10).

Elsewhere, CBS took it easy with reruns of its Monday lineup. The CW’s All American (0.3, 773,000) was on par with last week, while Black Lightning (0.2, 442K) ticked down from its Season 4 premiere.

