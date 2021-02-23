‘The Bachelor’ Leads Monday Ratings, ‘9-1-1’ Tops Viewership

ABC and Fox maintained their top spot on Monday night with The Bachelor and 9-1-1 respectively. The Bachelor on ABC dipped a tenth in the adults 18-49 demographic to a 1.2 rating and netted 5.23 million viewers. Even though the reality dating competition dipped in the demo, it still had a strong grasp on the top spot. This led in to The Good Doctor which also took a one-tenth hit from last week to earn a 0.5 in the demo while 3.80 million viewers tuned in to the new episode.

At Fox, 9-1-1 held steady in the demo to earn a 1.0 and took in 6.54 million viewers, the largest audience of the night. 9-1-1: Lone Star climbed to a 0.8 in the demo and netted 5.23 million viewers.

CBS saw the return of their Monday night lineup with The Neighborhood (0.8, 5.74M), Bob Hearts Abishola (0.6, 5.41M) and All Rise (0.4, 4.23M) wavering in the demo. Bull (0.5, 5.14M) bookended the night, holding steady with last week.

NBC served a double helping of Ellen’s Game of Games (0.5, 2.96M; 0.6, 2.66) while The Wall (0.5, 2.37M) was on par with last week.

The CW’s All American (0.2, 751,000) slipped a tenth and Black Lightning (0.1, 379,000) was steady in the demo but hit a new viewersip low.