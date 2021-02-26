‘Terminator’ Anime Series Greenlit At Netflix, Mattson Tomlin To Showrun

The Terminator is going anime with a new series at Netflix.

The streamer has ordered the project from Skydance, which produced the last two Terminator films, and Production I.G, which produces anime series such as Ghost in the Shell.

Mattson Tomlin, a writer on Robert Pattison’s The Batman, is set as showrunner and exec producer.

It marks the first animated TV adaptation of the franchise. There have been six feature films based on the character made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger as well as The Sarah Connor Chronicles TV series.

He said, “Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I’m honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”