Telluride Film Festival Sets 2021 Dates, Plans In-Person Event For Late Summer

The dates are set for the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. But there’s more news than just the September 2-6 run, which expands from three days to four: Organizers are hoping to hold an in-person event in the Colorado resort town.

The hope is that the Covid-19 vaccination process will be far enough along by then and that, by taking all necessary safety precautions including the extra day, the fest won’t have to be virtual. Last year’s event was canceled.

“Our position within the festival calendar gives us hope that we will be able to hold the festival this year,” Telluride executive director Julie Huntsinger said. “We are guided by science and are continuously evaluating the global pandemic in relation to health, travel and live events. Time will tell, but in the meantime, we are busy planning for and putting together an incredible program.”

That said, passes for the 48th annual event are not going on sale just yet, but a wait list is being compiled on a first-come, first-served basis.

“As a result of the festival’s 2020 cancellation, the majority of passholders requested to roll over their passes to 2021,” Huntsinger added. “Without knowing theater capacity restrictions, the small number of passes left are being held back out of an abundance of caution.”

She added: “We would like to take this moment to thank everyone for their continued support of Telluride Film Festival. There have been some truly remarkable souls who went above and beyond throughout the past 12 months. It has been a difficult year for everyone, and we hope to welcome back our audience to the beautiful mountains of Telluride to do what we do best: celebrate the art of film.”

