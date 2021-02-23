Taylor Kitsch To Join Chris Pratt In ‘The Terminal List’ Conspiracy Thriller Series At Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kitsch has been tapped to star opposite Chris Pratt in Amazon’s conspiracy thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel. Pratt also executive produces the series along with Antoine Fuqua, who directs, and writer David DiGilio (Strange Angel). The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Written by DiGilio, who also serves as showrunner, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he love.

Kitsch will play Ben Edwards, a former SEAL and James Reece’s (Pratt) best friend. Now a member of CIA Ground Branch, Edwards uses his intelligence access and operator skillset to help Reece seek his vengeance.

Carr also serves as an executive producer along with Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Fuqua through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day) and writer Daniel Shattuck. DiGilio will write, showrun, and executive produce.

Kitsch, best known for his role in NBC sports drama Friday Night Lights, most recently portrayed the infamous cult leader David Koresh in Paramount Network’s hit limited series Waco, which he also executive produced. Prior to that, he starred alongside Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn in the second season of HBO’s True Detective. Kitsch will next be seen in Bron Studios’ The Defeated (fka Shadowplay), in which he stars alongside Michael C. Hall and Logan Marshall-Green. Up next, he will adapt his crime-drama short, Pieces, into a feature length film, which he will also produce, direct, and star in. Kitsch is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Range Media Partners.