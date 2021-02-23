Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

SAG-AFTRA Calls On Members To Take Part In Wages & Working Conditions Meetings To Develop Proposals For New Network Code Contract

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Mark Rylance, Dylan O'Brien, Zoey Deutch & Johnny Flynn To Star In 'The Outfit'; Focus Lands Global Rights To Graham Moore's Helming Debut
Read the full story

Taylor Kitsch To Join Chris Pratt In ‘The Terminal List’ Conspiracy Thriller Series At Amazon

Taylor Kitsch
Greg Williams/Disney Enterprises

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kitsch has been tapped to star opposite Chris Pratt in Amazon’s conspiracy thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel. Pratt also executive produces the series along with Antoine Fuqua, who directs, and writer David DiGilio (Strange Angel). The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Written by DiGilio, who also serves as showrunner, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he love.

Kitsch will play Ben Edwards, a former SEAL and James Reece’s (Pratt) best friend. Now a member of CIA Ground Branch, Edwards uses his intelligence access and operator skillset to help Reece seek his vengeance.

Carr also serves as an executive producer along with Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Fuqua through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day) and writer Daniel Shattuck. DiGilio will write, showrun, and executive produce.

Kitsch, best known for his role in NBC sports drama Friday Night Lights, most recently portrayed the infamous cult leader David Koresh in Paramount Network’s hit limited series Waco, which he also executive produced. Prior to that, he starred alongside Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn in the second season of HBO’s True Detective. Kitsch will next be seen in Bron Studios’ The Defeated (fka Shadowplay), in which he stars alongside Michael C. Hall and Logan Marshall-Green. Up next, he will adapt his crime-drama short, Pieces, into a feature length film, which he will also produce, direct, and star in. Kitsch is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Range Media Partners.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad