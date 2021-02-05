Taran Killam Joins Elizabeth Hurley & Hannah Simone In CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Welcome To Georgia’

Taran Killam (Single Parents) is set as a lead opposite Elizabeth Hurley and Hannah Simone in CBS comedy pilot Welcome To Georgia, from Fam and In the Dark creator Corinne Kingsbury, Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein, Trill TV, Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios.

Written by Kingsbury, Daley and Goldstein, the semi-autobiographical comedy is about a daughter and her mom. When Penelope’s (Simone) career takes off at exactly the same time as her husband’s, they call on Penelope’s (Simone) young single mom, Georgia (Hurley), to help raise their son, but what they find is Georgia needs more raising than their kid.

Killam will play Josh, Penelope’s (Simone) husband, father to their toddler son, Levi, and an airline pilot who loves his job. Josh is a bit more tolerant of Penelope’s mother, Georgia (Hurley), and tends to cut her more slack.

Kingsbury co-wrote the script with her husband, Daley, and his writing partner, Goldstein. The three executive produce with Pam Fryman, who directs, Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor and TrillTV’s Wendi Trilling.

Saturday Night Live alum Killam if coming off a starring role as a dad on another broadcast comedy, Single Parents, which ran on ABC for two seasons. His feature credits include Night School and The Heat. He’ll next be seen in FX’s upcoming Impeachment: American Crime Story. Killam is repped by UTA and attorney Jamie Afifi.