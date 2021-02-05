‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ Suspends Production Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Stars

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Over the past week, rapper-actor Tip “T.I.” Harris and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, stars of VH1’s hit reality series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, have faced a range of sexual abuse accusations, including trafficking, drugging and coercing women. The duo have denied “in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations,” threatening possible legal action against the accuser.

With the matter still ongoing, filming on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has been put on hold. The show had been shooting its fourth season in Atlanta since December.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” an MTV Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

According to sources, the decision to pause production was made mutually by MTV Entertainment, T.I. and Tameka Harris. I hear also on hold are the previously announced plans for a spring Season 4 premiere.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle comes from 51 Minds Entertainment. Its fourth season chronicles T.I. and Tiny living thought the pandemic with their family, becoming grandparents, celebrating their 10-year anniversary and embarking on philanthropic endeavors, T.I. hitting 40, releasing his latest album and becoming a professor at Clark Atlanta University, teaching a course on the “Business of Trap Music,” as well as Tiny executive producing a new talk show.

