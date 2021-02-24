SXSW Adds Pete Buttigieg As Keynote; Ava DuVernay, George W. Bush And More Set For Featured Sessions

South by Southwest (aka SXSW) has revealed its final round for its already robust lineup of keynotes and featured sessions. The online iteration of the SXSW conference and festival is set to take place March 16-20.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, host New York Times podcast Together Apart Priya Parker, and Interior Chinatown author Charles Yu join the Keynote lineup that includes previously-announced sessions from political leader and game-changer Stacey Abrams as well as music icon Willie Nelson.

“The three Keynote Speakers we’re announcing today are a perfect complement to our Conference lineup for SXSW Online 2021,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “Charles Yu’s amazing novel Interior Chinatown brings a completely unique perspective to the immigrant experience in the United States. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will emphasize SXSW’s continued focus on how technological innovations are transforming mobility. And no one understands the importance of gatherings, and how social distancing has impacted this vital function in our society, more than Priya Parker.”

He added, “The addition to our lineup of creative luminaries such as Ava DuVernay; business leaders like Indra Nooyi; and President George W. Bush, the third president to speak in our conference, is part of what makes SXSW special and we look forward to everyone being able to experience what we’ve put together for this event.”

Read more previously announced sessions here. Read the final round of sessions below.

Newly-announced SXSW 2020 Keynotes include:

19th Secretary of Transportation and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg

Master facilitator, strategic advisor, acclaimed author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters, and executive producer and host of the New York Times podcast, Together Apart, Priya Parker in conversation with Ink publisher and author of Winners Take All Anand Giridharadas

in conversation with Ink publisher and author of Winners Take All Writer and author of four books, including his latest, Interior Chinatown, which was a New York Times bestseller and won the 2020 National Book Award for Fiction, Charles Yu

Newly-announced Featured Sessions include: