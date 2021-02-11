SXSW Sets Stacey Abrams As Keynote, Unveils New Round Of Featured Speakers Including Elizabeth Banks, Mary J. Blige, The Russo Brothers And More

With its film line-up previously announced, the SXSW Film Festival has unveiled its keynote and a very robust second round of featured speakers. This year’s online edition of SXSW kicks off on March 16 and continues through March 20.

SXSW will feature Nobel Peace Prize-nominated political leader Stacey Abrams in a Keynote conversation with author N.K. Jemisin.

As for the new round of featured speakers, the roster includes Elizabeth Banks, Mayim Bialik, Mary J. Blige, James Cameron, Bill Hader, Noah Hawley, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Demi Lovato, Desus Nice and the Kid Mero, Amber Ruffin, The Russo Brothers, Jennifer Salke, Cliff “Method Man” Smith among others.

“We’re truly excited about the remarkable range of creative talent and innovators that we’ve announced today as part of SXSW Online,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “In the 30 plus years of SXSW, we’ve showcased so many incredible voices who have shown tremendous courage and leadership, which is why we’re excited to add Nobel Peace Prize nominee Stacey Abrams as a Keynote for 2021. Moreover, her conversation with science fiction writer N.K. Jemisin taps into the kind of creative energy that only happens at SXSW.”

The SXSW Conference explores what’s next across entertainment, culture and technology, presented in a variety of formats. SXSW Online programming sessions are organized by themes: A New Urgency, Challenging Tech’s Path Forward, Cultural Resilience in the Arts, The Rebirth Of Business, Transforming the Entertainment Landscape, Connection in Disconnection and An Uncharted Future.

Read the new round of speakers below.

Newly-announced SXSW 2020 Keynotes include:

Entrepreneur, political leader, and New York Times bestselling author of Our Time is Now and Lead from the Outside Stacey Abrams in conversation with Hugo award-winning writer and author of the New York Times bestselling book The City We Became K. Jemisin.

Newly-announced Featured Speakers include:

Entrepreneur, angel investor, chess master, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of Choose Yourself, James Altucher in conversation with Square co-founder Jim McKelvey

in conversation with Square co-founder Creative director, author, costume designer, celebrity stylist, #Rockmom and social media maven June Ambrose in conversation with Emmy-nominated creative director and choreographer Laurieann Gibson

in conversation with Emmy-nominated creative director and choreographer CEO & President of Favor and H-E-B Chief Digital Officer Jag Bath in conversation with Inc editor-at-large Tom Foster

in conversation with Inc editor-at-large Oregon Congressman (OR-03), founder of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus and champion of cannabis legalization in Congress Earl Blumenauer with POLITICO federal cannabis policy reporter Natalie Fertig

with POLITICO federal cannabis policy reporter Entrepreneur and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson , wrongfully convicted death row exoneree Sabrina Butler-Smith , and founder and CEO of the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice Celia Ouellette

, wrongfully convicted death row exoneree , and founder and CEO of the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice Director, producer, and writer named by Forbes as one of the “30 Under 30” most influential people in media in 2019, Erin Lee Carr

Kansas City Chiefs right guard, medical student and doctorate in medicine graduate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in conversation with multi-Emmy Award winning journalist Andrea Kremer

in conversation with multi-Emmy Award winning journalist Artist and painter working across multiple mediums to explore the continuity between ecology, infrastructure, and architecture, Torkwase Dyson

Psychotherapist, writer of The Atlantic’s weekly “Dear Therapist” advice column, co-host of the popular podcast, “Dear Therapists,” and author of the New York Times bestseller Maybe You Should Talk To Someone, Lori Gottlieb in conversation with New York Times bestselling author, host of PBS show Tell Me More, and host of Kelly Corrigan Wonders, Kelly Corrigan

in conversation with New York Times bestselling author, host of PBS show Tell Me More, and host of Kelly Corrigan Wonders, Two-time Grammy nominated choreographer, director and performance artist Ryan Heffington in conversation with Vulture writer Rachel Handler

in conversation with Vulture writer Co-founder and CEO of Twilio Jeff Lawson

Chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures, and president of Sinovation Ventures Artificial Intelligence Institute Kai-Fu Lee

Executive Director of Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation Cat Packer in conversation with writer and reporter Amanda Chicago Lewis

in conversation with writer and reporter Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, home to the world’s greatest songwriters, Jon Platt in conversation with Grammy Award®-winning singer, songwriter, bestselling author and environmentalist, Carole King .

in conversation with Grammy Award®-winning singer, songwriter, bestselling author and environmentalist, . Head of Amazon Studios, where she oversees all aspects of television and film development as well as production for Amazon’s global entertainment division, Jennifer Salke

Newly-announced Featured Sessions include: