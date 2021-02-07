Suzanne Somers Calmly Confronts Near-Naked Home Intruder While Streaming

Actress, author and spokesmodel Suzanne Somers gently confronted a naked home intruder who appeared while she was streaming a makeup tutorial from her Palm Springs, Calif. home.

The 74-year-old Somers was on Facebook Live Friday evening when the incident occurred. She paused during the recording and told nearby husband, Alan Hamel, that she heard strange noises off-camera.

While Hamel assured, “It’s just a frog,” Somers turned to her left after hearing more noise and viewed the intruder, who remained off-camera during their conversation. The intruder was described as “near-naked” in reports.