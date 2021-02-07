Suzanne Somers Calmly Confronts Near-Naked Home Intruder While Streaming

Actress, author and spokesmodel Suzanne Somers gently confronted a naked home intruder who appeared while she was streaming a makeup tutorial from her Palm Springs, Calif. home.
The 74-year-old Somers was on Facebook Live Friday evening when the incident occurred. She paused during the recording and told nearby husband, Alan Hamel, that she heard strange noises off-camera.
While Hamel assured, “It’s just a frog,” Somers turned to her left after hearing more noise and viewed the intruder, who remained off-camera during their conversation. The intruder was described as “near-naked” in reports.
Somers was calm and spoke gently to the intruder, who said that he was “terrified’ of something. I’m not even sure…there were ghosts following me.”
The intruder identified himself as Aaron Carpenter, and asked Somers if she had ever heard of him. He claimed to have been led to the Somers home by a friend.
