Susan Rovner Completes NBCU Entertainment Content Restructure; 50 Staff Including Bruce Evans & Dan Shear To Exit In Layoffs

The reorganization of NBCUniversal’s entertainment content team is complete with Susan Rovner setting the team and around 50 employees leaving as part of the changes.

Deadline understands that Bruce Evans, EVP, Current Programming and Dan Shear, EVP, Comedy Development at Peacock are two of the high-profile execs exiting. It marks the latest shift with current programming being merged with development and comedy development coming under Jeff Meyerson.

The move comes after Rovner set her leadership team in November with Lisa Katz becoming President of Scripted Content and her splitting the non-scripted team into two divisions.

Cara Dellaverson and Alex Sepiol have been tapped to co-lead drama development and current across NBCU’s portfolio including NBC, its cable networks and streamer Peacock. They have both been named EVP, Drama Series, Entertainment Content and report to Katz.

Dellaverson has been with NBCU since 2015 and previously served as EVP of Drama Programming for NBC Entertainment, where she led shows including This Is Us, Good Girls and New Amsterdam.

Sepiol, who started as an assistant at USA, has been with the company since 2004 and previously served as EVP of Scripted Development for NBCUniversal Entertainment & Lifestyle Group and Direct-to-Consumer, where he oversaw the development of scripted projects for USA, SYFY, Bravo, E! and Peacock. He has been credited with bringing through shows such as Mr. Robot, Dirty John and The Sinner.

Jeff Meyerson will lead comedy current and development as EVP, Comedy Series, Entertainment Content. He was previously SVP, Comedy Development at NBC Entertainment and has led shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place and Mr. Mayor.

Michael Sluchan will lead movies, kids programming and co-productions as EVP, Current Series and Co-Productions, Entertainment Content. Sluchan has been with the company for over 20 years EVP of Current Scripted Programming & Limited Series for NBCUniversal Entertainment & Lifestyle Networks and Direct-to-Consumer, where he led current production for all scripted series across USA, SYFY, Bravo, E! and Peacock

Under Jenny Groom, EVP, Unscripted Content, who is overseeing talent competition formats and gameshows, Sharon Vuong will lead development as SVP, Unscripted Development, Entertainment Content and Shelby Shaftel will lead current programming as SVP, Unscripted Current Programing, Entertainment Content. Vuong, who joined from CBS last year, was previously SVP of Alternative Programming and Development and has led development on shows such as That’s My Jam with Jimmy Fallon and Small Fortune, while Shaftel was previously SVP of Alternative Programming and Development for NBC Entertainment and oversaw The Titan Games, The Wall and Making It.

On the lifestyle and docuseries side, headed by Rod Aissa, Rachel Smith will lead development and Shari Levine will lead current programming. Smith, who becomes , EVP, Unscripted Development, Entertainment Content, was previously EVP of Development for Bravo and E!, where she worked on The Real Housewives franchise, and Levine, who becomes EVP, Unscripted Current Production, Entertainment Content, was previously EVP of Production for Bravo, where she oversaw shows such as Project Runway and Top Chef.

The majority of the departures are within the content team with some additional exits in scheduling, acquisitions and marketing.