‘Superstore’ Sets Date For Series Finale On NBC

The doors of Cloud 9 will close for the final time next month. NBC has set Thursday, March 25 at 8 pm for the one-hour series finale of its hit comedy Superstore.

The network announced in December that the series would end with its current sixth season and a total of 113 episodes. The cancellation followed the exit of star America Ferrera earlier in the season. The series, set in the fictional big-box store Cloud 9, also stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi and Mark McKinney.

Created by Justin Spitzer, the critically praised series has examined many of the country’s most topical issues, including health care, immigration, unionization, the plight of the retail worker and more through its own comedic lens. It has consistently been one of NBC’s strongest comedies, reaching more than 37 million viewers last season.

Spitzer serves as an executive producer along with Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Victor Nelli Jr. Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. It is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Spitzer Holding Company and the District.

Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green last year renewed their overall deals with Universal Television and executive producers David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer currently serve as EP’s on UTV’s The Bold Type on Freeform.