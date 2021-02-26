‘Superman’ Reboot In The Works At Warner Bros With Ta-Nehisi Coates Writing, J.J. Abrams Producing

Deadline has confirmed that author Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a Superman reboot feature for Warner Bros and DC, which J.J. Abrams is producing under his Bad Robot label.

Hannah Minghella will serve as producer. No plot yet and no attachments despite the fact that we’ve heard how Henry Cavill is eager to get back into the cape.

Coates is attached to a Ryan Coogler directed drama feature entitled Wrong Answer about a math teacher in Atlanta who is scandalized when he looks to get funding for his school by altering his students’ test scores. Michael Jordan is attached to Wrong Answer.

As the national correspondent for The Atlantic, Coates covered cultural, social and political issues, specifically that of African Americans and white supremacy. His 2014 cover story for that publication, “The Case for Reparations,” started a national conversation on the subject. It was named the “Top Work of Journalism of the Decade” by New York University’s Carter School of Journalism Institute.

Coates has also written for The Village Voice, TIME and has contributed to the New York Times Magazine, Washington Post and more.

His non-fiction books include The Beautiful Struggle, Between the World and Me, and We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy. Between the World and Me won the 2015 National Book Award for Nonfiction.

Of note, Coates has written a Black Panther and a Captain America series for Marvel Comics. Coates received a special thanks credit on Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther.

Abrams has a big half billion deal over at WarnerMedia which he closed in September 2019.

As we first told you in January 2020, Bad Robot and Warner are developing the Justice League Dark Universe for film and TV. Justice League Dark (or JLD team) first appeared in the September 2011 issue of Justice League Dark #1 featuring such superheros, mostly occult and offbeat, as John Constantine, mystic and fortune teller Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Shade, the Changing Man, and Zatanna. The roster is much larger, and members joined later on, with Swamp Thing being added in issue 19. Given their powers, they typically handled situations outside of the scope of the traditional Justice League, which includes Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Aquaman and The Flash. Shadow and Act had the news about Coates.