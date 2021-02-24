‘Superman & Lois’ Flies High In Its CW Debut; ‘This Is Us’ Tops Tuesday Ratings

It’s a bird, it’s a plane — no, it’s Superman & Lois! The new CW superhero series flew up, up and away with its 90-minute series debut Tuesday in primetime, with the pilot earning a 0.4 in the demo and 1.71 million viewers, marking the largest audience for a DC series since the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover episode of The Flash on December 10, 2019.

Superman & Lois was also the second-best CW premiere since the October 2019 debut of Batwoman. Last night’s series premiere matched the Nielsen Live+Same Day fast-affiliate demo of the debut of Walker, which drew 2.43 million viewers on January 21, sparking the network’s most watched Thursday primetime since 2018.

A second 30-minute Superman & Lois episode (0.3, 1.28M) followed the debut last night.

Elsewhere in primetime, NBC’s This Is Us (0.9, 5.00M) dipped from last week but it still ruled the night in ratings. Meanwhile, Young Rock (0.7, 3.48M) dipped two tenths in the demo from last week’s premiere. It was the same story for Kenan (0.5, 2.70M). The network’s night wrapped with the season finale of Nurses (0.3, 2.22M), nearly matching last week’s numbers.

On ABC, To Tell the Truth (0.5, 3.82M) slipped in the demo while Black-ish (0.5, 2.43M) and Mixed-ish (0.4, 2.02M) were steady.

CBS aired repeats of FBI and NCIS, the latter of which which netted the largest audience of the night with 5.28 million viewers. Fox served encores of The Resident and Prodigal Son.