‘Supergirl’s Azie Tesfai Co-Writes Episode For CW Series’ Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Azie Tesfai, who stars as Kelly Olsen on the CW’s Supergirl, is doing double duty this season. She co-wrote, with supervising producer J. Holtham, episode 12 for the show’s upcoming sixth and final season.

Many actors have directed episodes on the series before, but this is the first time an actor has penned an episode for one of Greg Berlanti’s shows. David Ramsey (Arrow) is set to direct.

“I am so grateful to write for Supergirl‘s final season. It’s been such an honor to play Kelly Olsen, a BIPOC and queer character in the DC universe,” Tesfai said. “Working in our amazing writers room and co-writing an episode has been an immensely educational and empowering experience. Writing is such a passion for me and I’m excited to continue on this creative journey.”

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Rob Wright.

“Azie has been an integral part of Supergirl for the past two seasons and when she expressed a desire to write this episode we were thrilled,” said Schechter. “We couldn’t be more excited or proud. She’s deeply talented and her perspective is a welcome addition.”

In Season 5, Supergirl, starring Melissa Benoist in the title role, faced threats, both new and ancient. National City became enthralled with addictive virtual reality technologies created by CatCo’s charming-but-secretive new owner Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo), which enable people to bury their heads in the proverbial sand. As Kara used the power of the press to try to expose the danger, she was forced to contend with challenges put up by rival reporter William Dey (Staz Nair), renegade Martian Malefic J’onzz (Phil LaMarr), a shadowy organization called Leviathan, and the shocking return of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) who, in addition to his plot for world domination, sought to claim the soul of Supergirl’s best friend — and his sister — Lena.

“We are so excited to have Azie co-write this episode of Supergirl,” added Rovner and Queller. On screen, Azie has beautifully brought Kelly Olsen to life — we’ve been so impressed by her acting and now equally impressed by her writing. It’s been especially wonderful collaborating with her on this episode.”

Actress, writer and social entrepreneur Tesfai co-stars in Supergirl as ex-military psychologist Kelly Olsen, and previously played homicide detective Nadine Hansan in Golden Globe-nominated series Jane The Virgin.

Since booking her first role in Wicked Wicked Games, Tesfai has since landed roles on numerous hit TV shows including Silicon Valley, Superstore, Royal Pains, Rosewood and The Real O’Neals. She has also recurred on Powers, NCIS and The Kominsky Method.

Tesfai is also the founder and CEO of Fortuned Culture, an accessories line that was launched with TOMS Shoes Marketplace and sold in Bloomingdales. 100% of proceeds from each piece benefit charities in Ethiopia, Mexico and Cambodia.

Supergirl will premiere its sixth and final season mid-season on the CW. Its premiere date is TBD.