DC Universe’s New Supergirl Is ‘Young And The Restless’ Actress Sasha Calle; Will Make Debut In Upcoming ‘Flash’ Film

EXCLUSIVE: The Young and the Restless Daytime Emmy nominee Sasha Calle has scored the feature role of DC Universe’s new Supergirl. The Boston, MA-born Colombian actress is the first Latina Supergirl ever in DC and was chosen from more than 425 actresses who auditioned. She will make her debut in Warner Bros’ The Flash.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti watched all the auditions and I hear, along with DC Films boss Walter Hamada and the producers, was blown away by the actress’ toughness and vulnerability that she brought to the role.

“I saw more than four hundred auditions. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role,” said Muschietti, who has a keen eye for discovering talent, in particular all the young actors from the first It movie.

The actresses weren’t informed what part they were reading for; until very late in the process. Calle also did a chemistry read with Flash star Ezra Miller. All auditions, chem reads and meetings, especially during Covid, were done over Zoom. Calle will fly to The Flash production soon.

Calle’s discovery here is akin to what Warners and Zack Snyder did in casting fresh face Gal Gadot, who was known previously from Fast & Furious 6, in the role of Wonder Woman, which catapulted here into being a global star. The Israeli actress made her debut as that DC superhero initially in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice before starring in Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 and Justice League.

Calle plays the role of Lola Rosales on The Young and the Restless. She was nominated last year in the Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama series category at the Daytime Emmys. She also starred in the YouTube miniseries Socially Awkward.

Calle is repped by Stewart Talent, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Del Shaw Moonves.

In the DC media canon, Supergirl was first played by Helen Slater in the 1984 Warner Bros movie and later by Melissa Benoist on the Warner Bros TV series for 126 episodes.

In other DC news, I hear that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is apt to stick to its theatrical and HBO Max streaming release strategy, versus a pure theatrical release. In addition, Matt Reeves’ redefinition of The Batman will wrap soon in mid-March.

Watch the video as Muschietti tells Calle here.