Super Bowl Disney World Tradition Lives, With Pandemic Modification

It is tradition for the Super Bowl MVP to be asked what his next move is. They always reply, “I’m going to Disney World.”

Not this year.

The question will still be asked. But the Orlando, Fla. theme park isn’t holding its traditional post-game parade this year wherein the winning player appears on a float. It’s the pandemic, you know.

The commercial tradition began in 1987 with New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, who reportedly was paid $75,000 to respond to the question.

The ads usually play the song When You Wish Upon a Star over action shots and crowd reactions. The culmination is the off-camera announcer asking the player, “What are you going to do next?”

The player responds “I’m going to Disney World!”

Disney World has not had parades since it reopened last summer. Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. remains closed.