Michael B. Jordan Amazon Alexa Spot Crushes Competition In Post-Super Bowl Social Media Reach

EXCLUSIVE: This year, it wasn’t a movie trailer that was all the buzz following the Super Bowl, rather Michael B. Jordan as Alexa.

Given the unpredictable environment of the pandemic, and movie theaters largely still shuttered coast-to-coast, most of the major studios cut their supply of trailers during Super Bowl LV. Those that decided to air, saw some eyeballs, but not nearly as much as in years past.

Assessing strictly the 24-hour post game traffic across YouTube views, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, RelishMix reports that Amazon’s Alexa ad, featuring Jordan, the star of their upcoming movie Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, drew 110.6M views. Broken down, “Alexa’s Body” saw 20.7M views on Twitter, 12.3M on Facebook and 77.7M in YouTube views. The Jordan Amazon Alexa 24-hour number is just under what F9 drew in its 24 hours following Super Bowl last year (110.9M views).

On Monday morning, as exclusively reported by Deadline, Amazon sealed a first look TV and film deal with Jordan’s Outlier Society. The ad features an Alexa user imagining Jordan as the sexy voice of her AI device; this after she spots the star’s image on a bus ad for Without Remorse (how’s that for double-promotion?). The Alexa ad was top among those brand spots featuring Hollywood talent in this year’s RelishMix report, outstripping Paramount+ ads (a combined 54.7M views), Wayne’s World UberEats (13.8M), Cadillac’s Edward Scissorhands ad starring Winona Ryder and Timothee Chalamet (7.3M) and the Will Ferrell GM “No Way Norway” commercial (4.7M).

Courtesy of Disney/Marvel Studios

While we reported that Marvel/Disney+’s spot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier repped an all-time viewership record for a streaming series spot at 125M, this included far more than its Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook reach. That measure also incorporated the global draw on third-party editorial accounts, international Marvel and title accounts as well as broadcast views on the :30 spot.

Per RelishMix, in pure Instagram, YouTube, FB, and Twitter views in the 24 hours following Super Bowl LV, it was Universal’s F9 spot which was the top among studio’s movie (and/or streaming) trailers with a draw of 44.5M. Still that figure was 60% lower than the draw for F9’s post Super Bowl online traffic last year and 48% below the 85.5M views which Fate of the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw reaped in 2019. Breaking out F9‘s post game draw this year, the trailer saw 38.5M views on Facebook, 3.1M on YouTube, 1.8M on Twitter and 1.1M on Instagram.

‘F9’ Universal

This was the second-Super Bowl go round for F9 with the movie currently scheduled to open on May 28. During Super Bowl LIV, Uni pulled out all the stops in promoting the Vin Diesel pic before the pandemic derailed what was a really amazing marketing stunt; the pic’s release date in 2020 being May 22. Last year, Uni dropped the first F9 trailer on the Friday before the Super Bowl and in six days clocked 439M views. This was propelled by a Friday-pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami that featured the pic’s stars Cardi B, Ludacris and Ozuna as well as Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth. The livestream concert’s viewership clocked 12M views in its first 72 hours. Simultaneously F9 advance tickets went on sale and in their first four days last year bested that of Fate of the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw by 50%. All of that went up in smoke due to Covid.

In the RelishMix measure, Falcon and the Winter Solider ranked second with 30.15M views comprised of 16.2M on YouTube, 7.4M on Facebook, 6.3M on Twitter and 180K on Instagram. The series drops on March 16. Amazon’s Coming 2 America ranked third with 15.59M; that movie hitting Prime on March 5. Universal’s M. Night Shyamalan thriller Old drew 10.87M, with the pic scheduled to open July 23. Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon was watched by 8.3M; the movie schedule to hit theaters and Disney+ premium on March 5. Universal’s Bob Odenkirk action film Nobody nabbed under 5M; with the title scheduled to open on April 2, Easter weekend. While Uni was only expected to deliver one spot on Sunday, they aired three.

The number of trailers (including streaming) airing during Super Bowl LV paled greatly in regards to quantity: Last year counted nine, in 2019 there was eight, in 2018 there was 11. Again, this year’s low supply is due to the fact that the theatrical release schedule remains in limbo due to Covid, with New York City and Los Angeles cinemas still shuttered since mid March.