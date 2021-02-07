How To Watch The Super Bowl Online & On TV

Super Bowl LV pitting the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is Sunday, with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

CBS Sports, broadcasting its 21st Super Bowl, will have Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, along with sideline reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely and Gene Steratore.

The network said it is using 120 cameras to cover the game (12 with 8K and 4K capabilities), including the debut of the Trolley Cam which can go 65 mph and provide a vantage point equivalent to the eighth row of the stands.

How To Watch

In addition to the CBS broadcast, the game will be livestreamed on the network’s CBS All Access streaming service and digitally across CBS Sports, including unauthenticated at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices. It will also be accessible via NFL digital properties, the teams’ mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports. Spanish-language coverage can be found on ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital platforms.

Related Story How Many Super Bowl Spots Are Hollywood Studios & Streamers Running This Year? Not That Many

Pregame

The day’s five hours of pregame coverage on CBS begins at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT and on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Here’s the rundown:

11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT: That Other Pregame Show will start things off with CBS Sports Network’s Amy Trask, London Fletcher, Jonathan Jones, Kyle Long and host Adam Schein to begin with team and player previews and storylines to watch.

Noon ET/9 a.m. PT: Road to the Super Bowl is NFL Films’ annual look at the greatest sights and sounds of this most unique 2020 NFL season.

1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT: Romo makes his way to Tampa to cover his second Super Bowl and interviews Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson.

2-6 p.m. ET/11-3 p.m. PT: The Super Bowl Today hosted by James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson will include features galore including on Whitney Houston’s memorable national anthem before the 1991 Super Bowl in Tampa, and honoring the essential workers battling Covid-19 (there are 7,500 vaccinated essential workers who were given tickets to the game; only 22,000 fans will be allowed in the stands because of safety restrictions), and a segment of Nickelodeon’s game show Unfiltered in some ViacomCBS synergy that includes a “Nick-ified” highlights package during the halftime show.

In addition to leading the Super Bowl Today panel on breaking down the game, Brown will also interview NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Also during this portion of the pregame, President Joe Biden’s interview with CBS Evening News‘ Norah O’Donnell will air sometime in the 4 p.m. ET hour, the network said. Other participants include Showtime’s Desus Nice and The Kid Mero and James Corden meeting with halftime performer The Weeknd.

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: The Super Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show will feature the singing of the national anthem by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan; “America the Beautiful” by H.E.R., along with the the coin toss and team introductions.

Postgame

After the game, the Super Bowl Today Postgame will air on CBS Sports Network. On CBS, new drama The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah has landed the plum slot for its series premiere.