Super Bowl Pre-Game: H.E.R., Amanda Gorman, Alicia Keyes, Eric Church And Jazmine Sullivan Light It Up

The usual bluster and bombast preceded the actual game at Super Bowl LV. There was poetry, appeals for activism, and, of course, a few songs, all packaged along with hours and hours of talking, talking, talking about the Big Game.
H.E.R. gave a stirring version of America the Beautiful to start the entertainment.
Poet laureate Amanda Gorman kicked things off in the pre-game.
Alicia Keyes gave an emotional rendition of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”
Finally, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan did a guitar and vocal duet on the Star-Spangled Banner.
For those who stuck around after all that, there was also a football game.
