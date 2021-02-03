Super Bowl Ads: Watch The Biggest Spots Before The Big Game

NFL legends and former teammates Jerry Rice, left, and Joe Montana, are among the NFL greats appearing in a Frito-Lay ad ahead of Super Bowl LV.

This year’s Super Bowl will be — let us all hope — a one-of-a-kind experience. And that also goes for the ads.

The title game will cap an NFL season that wasn’t fully disrupted by the pandemic, but one whose sense of spectacle undoubtedly shrank. Sunday night’s game on CBS delivers an intriguing matchup for fans, with Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs, who won last year’s Super Bowl.

Many viewers, of course, will mostly tune into Super Bowl LV mostly for the ads. That’s usually a large chunk of the broadcast’s 100 million-plus annual viewers. Despite some glum initial forecasts about Madison Avenue’s stance on the game, viewers this year will see plenty of razzle-dazzle. There is also a healthy array of A-list talent, with many stars made more available than usual when film and TV shoots were interrupted by the Covid-19 surge.

A high degree of uncertainty faces marketers, with large viewing parties out the window and a host of viewer sensitivities coming off a nerve-shredding year. Mainstays such as Budweiser and Coca-Cola have headed to the sidelines this year and, as Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro has noted, movie studios are also taking a step back — a logical move given ongoing theater closures.

Nevertheless, inventory is sold out and spots already circulating online — now a custom as advertisers seek extra bang for the buck, which this year totaled about $5.5 million for 30 seconds, even with 2020 — show plenty of sparkle. The roster of stars set to appear includes Michael B. Jordan, Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, John Travolta, Martha Stewart, Serena Williams, Cedric the Entertainer, Don Cheadle and Dolly Parton, to name a few. Directors David Fincher and Peter Berg are among those who got behind the camera.

What follows is a running list of ads that will air during the CBS broadcast (or shorter teasers in cases when brands wanted to preserve the traditional game-day suspense). Be sure to check back before game time for any updates.

John and Emma Travolta, Martha Stewart, Leslie David Baker / Miracle-Gro

The location of this spot doesn’t recall tropical Corona beaches. Instead, it’s the corona setting where many Americans have spent the past year: their back yard. In the breezy contest promo, John Travolta gets schooled by daughter Emma, Stewart brags on her green thumb, and The Office‘s Baker mans the grill.

Serena Williams, Anthony Davis, Peyton Manning, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler, Alex Morgan / Michelob Ultra

Athletes, we’re reminded in this earnest and abundantly toothsome piece, often win because they’re happy, not the other way around. And, in the fine tradition of the Super Bowl, they apparently feel happy with a light beer at their side.

Don Cheadle / Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer

If you didn’t buy the idea of athletes drinking Michelob Ultra, then an easier sell might be that celebrity impersonators enjoy kicking back with Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer. Cheadle is the only, er, organic star in this spot, joined by faux Serena Williams, phony Sylvester Stallone and several ersatz others.

Dolly Parton / SquareSpace

The country legend turns her day-shift classic on its head in a tribute to SquareSpace and the role the digital services company can play in side hustles:

David Fincher (director) / Anheuser-Busch

Much has been made of Budweiser skipping the game for the first time since 1983, but Anheuser-Busch still has four minutes of total commercial time during the game. In a first, the company is billing its entire portfolio of beer brands in this Fincher-directed spot, titled “Let’s Grab a Beer.” No masks or social distancing here — the point is the universal value of bonding over beers, now and forever (or whenever “forever” is allowed to resume).

Cedric the Entertainer, Post Malone / Bud Light

A gallery of past pitchmen for the brand travel through a time-warp portal to respond to an emergency and keep the supply chain moving:

Wayne’s World / UberEats

Carvey and Myers reunite in a callback to the original films’ pokes at product placement, complete with a cameo by Cardi B. At least this time a cause is involved: UberEats is launching a $20 million “eat local” relief effort, with $4.5 million in micro grants to local restaurants in major U.S. cities.

Michael B. Jordan / Amazon

Jordan’s cred as a swoon-worthy lead in films like Creed, Black Panther and Just Mercy gets a wry nod in Amazon spot “Alexa’s body.” Instead of a table-top device, one Alexa user imagines the voice-recognition system taking human form as Jordan. The actor is shown teaching her phrases in French, joining her in a candlelit bath and patiently standing still while she asks Alexa to aim lawn sprinklers at his chiseled torso.

Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Archie Manning, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Jerome Bettis, Deion Sanders and Marshawn Lynch / Frito-Lay

Created by Frito-Lay’s creative agency and directed by Peter Berg, the spot crams 10 football greats into a riff on “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” narrated by Lynch, aka “Beast Mode.” (Thankfully, no one tries to crack wise about the immortal Super Bowl when Lynch was denied a chance to win the game as Seattle inexplicably tried to pass into the end zone from the 1-yard line against the New England Patriots and got intercepted.)

Lenny Kravitz / Stella Artois

The rock singer sincerely shouts out “heartbeat billionaires,” meaning all of us with that number of ticks left in our tickers. But who’s counting? (Don’t answer that.)