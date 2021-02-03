Sundance Film Festival Awards Winners: ‘Coda’ Wins U.S. Dramatic Audience Award

Refresh for updates: The 2021 Sundance Film Festival awards are happening right now and you can watch them below, with this year’s virtual edition hosted by Patton Oswalt, or as he called himself tonight “Discount Giamatti”.
Siân Heder’s Coda, which we first told you was swooped up by Apple for an awesome $25M, won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award. The pic also took a Special Jury Ensemble Cast award too, and Heder for Best Director in the U.S. Dramatic section.
“I have a busy evening, I’ll be hosting the Slamdance Festival later on the WIFI they’ll be stealing from you,” quipped the Young Adult actor at the top of the show.
And making an aside, Oswalt joked, “So, they’re not letting anyone back in the hotel because Steve Buscemi stole all the towels.”
There will also be special appearance by Alison Brie, Shira Haas and Diego Luna.
This year’s jurors over the shortened festival, which kicked off on Thursday Jan. 28 and runs through today, were Zeynep Atakan, Raúl Castillo, Ashley Clark, Julie Dash, Tacita Dean, Cynthia Erivo, Isaac Julien, Inge de Leeuw, Kim Longinotto, Laura Mulleavy, Kate Mulleavy, Joshua Oppenheimer, Mohamed Ouma Saïd, Jean Tsien, Daniela Vega, Lana Wilson, and Hanya Yanagihara.
Last year, Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, which is in the awards conversation this year from A24, took home both the U.S. Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in U.S. Dramatic. Netflix’s Crip Camp won the U.S. Doc Audience Award category, while AppleTV acquisition Boys State won the Grand Jury Documentary Award.
Flee, which was acquired by NEON, is taking home the World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize.
Early on in the night, Akinola Davies, Jr.’s Lizard took the Grand Jury Prize in the Shorts category. The movie follows Juwon, an 8-year-old girl with an ability to sense danger, gets ejected from Sunday school service. She unwittingly witnesses the underbelly in and around a megachurch in Lagos.
By the end of tonight, 31 prizes will have been handed out by the festival:
U.S. Grand Jury Prize – Dramatic
U.S. Grand Jury Prize – Documentary
Directing Award – U.S. Dramatic
Coda, dir. Siân Heder
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic
On The Count of Three, Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch
Directing Award: U.S. Documentary
Natalia Almada, Users
Editing Award: U.S. Documentary
Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award goes to Kristina Motwani and Rebecca Adorno for Homeroom
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Awards
Ensemble Cast – the cast of Coda
Best Actor – Clifton Collins, Jr. for Jockey
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Awards
Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker goes to Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt for Cusp
For Nonfiction Experimentation – All Light, Everywhere, dir. Theo Anthony,
U.S. Audience Awards
Documentary – Summer of Soul, dir. Questlove
Dramatic – Coda, dir. Siân Heder
World Cinema Audience Awards
Documentary – Writing With Fire, dir.
Dramatic – Hive, dir. Blerta Basholli
World Cinema Dramatic
World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Hive, dir Blerta Basholli,
Jury Award for Acting goes to Jesmark Scicluna in Luzzu.
Special Jury Award for Creative Vision: One for the Road, dir. Baz Poonpiriya
Directing Award: Hive, dir Blerta Basholli.
World Cinema Documentary
World Cinema Jury Prize – Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Directing Award: Hogir Hirori for Sabaya
Special Jury Award in Impact for Change — Writing With Fire, dir. Rintu Thomas
Special Jury Award in Verite Filmmaking —President, dir. Camilla Nielsson
NEXT
Audience Award – Ma Belle, My Beauty, dir. Marion Hill
Innovator Award – Cryptozoo, dir. Dash Shaw
Short Film
–Short Film Grand Jury Prize – Lizard, dir. Akinola Davies, Jr.
–Short Film Jury Award – U.S. Fiction – The Touch of the Master’s Hands, dir. Gregory Barnes
–Special Short Film Acting Award, Wiggle Room, Deanna Gibson
–Short Film Special Jury Award – Screenwriting, The Criminals, dir. Serhat Karasslan
–Short Film Special Jury Award, Animation – Souvenir Souvenir, dir. Bastien Dubois
–Short Film Jury Award Nonfiction – Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma, dir. Topaz Jones and Rubberband
–Short Film Jury Award – International Fiction – Bambirak, dir. Zamarin Wahdat
Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Feature Film Prize
Sons of Monarch, dir. Alexis Gambis
Sundance Institute / Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing
–Fiction, Terilyn Shropshire
–Nonfiction, Juli Vizza
Amazon Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction:
Philly D.A., dir. Nicole Salazar
Sundance Institute NHK Award
Motherhood, dir. Meryam Joobeur
Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award
Rebecca Stover
