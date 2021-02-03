Sundance Film Festival Awards Winners: ‘Coda’ Wins U.S. Dramatic Audience Award

The marquee of the Egyptian Theatre is shown Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Park City, Utah. The largely virtual Sundance Film Festival opened Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Refresh for updates: The 2021 Sundance Film Festival awards are happening right now and you can watch them below, with this year’s virtual edition hosted by Patton Oswalt, or as he called himself tonight “Discount Giamatti”.

Siân Heder’s Coda, which we first told you was swooped up by Apple for an awesome $25M, won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award. The pic also took a Special Jury Ensemble Cast award too, and Heder for Best Director in the U.S. Dramatic section.

“I have a busy evening, I’ll be hosting the Slamdance Festival later on the WIFI they’ll be stealing from you,” quipped the Young Adult actor at the top of the show.

And making an aside, Oswalt joked, “So, they’re not letting anyone back in the hotel because Steve Buscemi stole all the towels.”

There will also be special appearance by Alison Brie, Shira Haas and Diego Luna.

This year’s jurors over the shortened festival, which kicked off on Thursday Jan. 28 and runs through today, were Zeynep Atakan, Raúl Castillo, Ashley Clark, Julie Dash, Tacita Dean, Cynthia Erivo, Isaac Julien, Inge de Leeuw, Kim Longinotto, Laura Mulleavy, Kate Mulleavy, Joshua Oppenheimer, Mohamed Ouma Saïd, Jean Tsien, Daniela Vega, Lana Wilson, and Hanya Yanagihara.

Last year, Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, which is in the awards conversation this year from A24, took home both the U.S. Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in U.S. Dramatic. Netflix’s Crip Camp won the U.S. Doc Audience Award category, while AppleTV acquisition Boys State won the Grand Jury Documentary Award.

Flee, which was acquired by NEON, is taking home the World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize.

Early on in the night, Akinola Davies, Jr.’s Lizard took the Grand Jury Prize in the Shorts category. The movie follows Juwon, an 8-year-old girl with an ability to sense danger, gets ejected from Sunday school service. She unwittingly witnesses the underbelly in and around a megachurch in Lagos.

By the end of tonight, 31 prizes will have been handed out by the festival:

U.S. Grand Jury Prize – Dramatic

U.S. Grand Jury Prize – Documentary

Directing Award – U.S. Dramatic

Coda, dir. Siân Heder



Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic

On The Count of Three, Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch

Directing Award: U.S. Documentary

Natalia Almada, Users

Editing Award: U.S. Documentary

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award goes to Kristina Motwani and Rebecca Adorno for Homeroom

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Awards

Ensemble Cast – the cast of Coda

Best Actor – Clifton Collins, Jr. for Jockey

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Awards

Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker goes to Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt for Cusp

For Nonfiction Experimentation – All Light, Everywhere, dir. Theo Anthony,

U.S. Audience Awards

Documentary – Summer of Soul, dir. Questlove

Dramatic – Coda, dir. Siân Heder

World Cinema Audience Awards

Documentary – Writing With Fire, dir.

Dramatic – Hive, dir. Blerta Basholli

Yllka Gashi appears in Hive by Blerta Basholli. Sundance

World Cinema Dramatic

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Hive, dir Blerta Basholli,

Jury Award for Acting goes to Jesmark Scicluna in Luzzu.

Special Jury Award for Creative Vision: One for the Road, dir. Baz Poonpiriya

Directing Award: Hive, dir Blerta Basholli.

Sundance Film Festival

World Cinema Documentary

World Cinema Jury Prize – Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Directing Award: Hogir Hirori for Sabaya

Special Jury Award in Impact for Change — Writing With Fire, dir. Rintu Thomas

Special Jury Award in Verite Filmmaking —President, dir. Camilla Nielsson

NEXT

Audience Award – Ma Belle, My Beauty, dir. Marion Hill

Innovator Award – Cryptozoo, dir. Dash Shaw

Short Film

–Short Film Grand Jury Prize – Lizard, dir. Akinola Davies, Jr.

–Short Film Jury Award – U.S. Fiction – The Touch of the Master’s Hands, dir. Gregory Barnes

–Special Short Film Acting Award, Wiggle Room, Deanna Gibson

–Short Film Special Jury Award – Screenwriting, The Criminals, dir. Serhat Karasslan

–Short Film Special Jury Award, Animation – Souvenir Souvenir, dir. Bastien Dubois

–Short Film Jury Award Nonfiction – Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma, dir. Topaz Jones and Rubberband

–Short Film Jury Award – International Fiction – Bambirak, dir. Zamarin Wahdat

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Feature Film Prize

Sons of Monarch, dir. Alexis Gambis



Sundance Institute / Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing

–Fiction, Terilyn Shropshire

–Nonfiction, Juli Vizza

Amazon Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction:

Philly D.A., dir. Nicole Salazar

Sundance Institute NHK Award

Motherhood, dir. Meryam Joobeur

Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award

Rebecca Stover