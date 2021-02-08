Sundance Film Festival 2021 Attendance 2.7x Bigger Than Annual Park City Event

Visitors from San Diego take photographs in front of the Egyptian Theatre Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Park City, Utah.

Park City, Utah may not have been flooded with out-of-towners this year for the Sundance Film Festival due to the pandemic, however, the annual prestige film event can celebrate that its online edition and 20 city theatrical extension drew a total audience that was 2.7 times larger than the typical 11-day Utah edition. This year’s Sundance ran from Thursday, Jan. 28 through Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Suncance reports that in regards audience views totaled 600K, +168% from 2020. This year’s Sundance was shorter in duration in regards to day and had fewer feature films (73) as opposed to the fest’s typical 120 pics. There were also 50 shorts Audiences this year participated from all 50 states and 120 countries.

Related Story A24 Lands 2021 Sundance Drama 'Pleasure', On The Degradation Of Women In Los Angeles Porn Scene

Breaking down the numbers, Sundance says that there were 251,3K views of feature and short films and Indie Series through the online platform or TV apps. They estimate that an average of two individuals per household view, which amounts to 500K people viewing the film program.

The official festival program of 23 free talks and events had a total audience of approximately 66K based on 33,2K views using the same 2 per household multiplier.

The New Frontier exhibition, including 14 projects, had 39,8K visits, a big broadcast boost versus the live-section which roughly averages 2k visitors per festival.

Over 70% of the feature film program played at 40 satellite screens run by 20 festival partner cinemas and organizations. Per early data, 20K attended at the drive-ins and indoor theaters. The drive-in Sundance audience approximated 2.5 attendees per one car ticket.

Demo wise, this Sundance pulled in an 18-34 audience at 48%. Sixty-four percent of viewers selected to watch films in their three-hour premiere window, which included live interactive elements of chat and Q&As. Single tickets priced at $15 accounted for 85% of admissions with the rest being festival passes.

Reads this afternoon’s release, “The Festival met its goal of providing discounts to at least 20% of anticipated festival goers in order to increase access for historically marginalized communities and younger audiences. Discounts were provided to artist-support nonprofits serving or led by BIPOC, women, LGBTQ+, and/or people with disabilities. The Festival adapted its longstanding Ignite Ticket Package to the current Festival model by disbursing 1,000 discounted passes to young adults (18-25 years old) through the Ignite Program.”