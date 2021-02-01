Click to Skip Ad
Sundance Comedy ‘Together Together’ Gets Canada Distribution Deal

Together Together
Together Together Sundance Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Sundance Film Festival comedy Together Together is heading to Canada via LevelFILM, which has struck a deal with the film’s North American distributor Bleecker Street.

Written and directed by Nikole Beckwith, the film stars Ed Helms, Patti Harrison, Fred Melamed and Tig Notaro.

Together Together follows Matt (Helms), a single man in his 40s and his gestational surrogate Anna (Harrison). The two strangers quickly come to realise that this unexpected relationship will challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

Pic is produced by Anthony Brandonisio of Wild Idea. You can check out our Sundance interview with the filmmakers here.

Together Together is an emotional and funny take on an unconventional friendship,” said John Bain, Head of Distribution for levelFILM, which is planning a mid-year theatrical release. “We are thrilled to be bringing this charming film to Canadian audiences.”

Toronto-based LevelFILM and Bleecker have previously collaborated on movies including Save Yourselves!, Ordinary Love, Military Wives, and the upcoming The World To Come.

