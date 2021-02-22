‘Succession’: Hope Davis To Recur As Sandy Furness’ Daughter In Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: HBO’s Succession revolves around one family behind a media empire, the Roys. In Season 3, we will learn more about another, the Furnesses.

Hope Davis has signed on for a multi-episode arc on the upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning HBO series, which is currently in production. She will play Sandi Furness, daughter to Logan Roy’s long-time rival, Sandy Furness (Larry Pine).

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

The series comes from creator/showrunner/executive producer Jesse Armstrong. Additional executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.

This marks Davis’ return to HBO where she co-starred on In Treatment and starred in The Special Relationship. Both roles earned her Emmy nominations. Davis, who is coming off a lead role opposite Bryan Cranston in Showtime’s Your Honor, is repped by UTA and Perri Kipperman.