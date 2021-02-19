J.J. Abrams’ Original Drama ‘Subject To Change’ Greenlit At HBO Max, Jennifer Yale Set As Showrunner

J.J. Abrams has created an original thriller that has been handed a series order by HBO Max.

The streamer has ordered Subject to Change with See writer and exec producer Jennifer Yale set to act as showrunner and exec producer.

This series follows a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind- and reality-bending adventure.

The drama is produced by Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams and Yale executive produce along with Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson. The company’s Rachel Rusch Rich is co-executive producer.

In addition to Apple TV+ drama See, Yale’s credits include Starz’s Da Vinci’s Demons and Outlander, WGN America’s Underground, FX’s Legion and Netflix’s Chambers. Her first job in Hollywood was as writer’s assistant to Mel Brooks and Director of Development at Brooksfilms.

It is the latest Bad Robot television news of the week after it emerged that the production company was developing a reboot of Constantine at HBO Max with Guy Bolton. These sit alongside other projects at the streamer including Duster and Overlook, the latter inspired by Stephen King’s The Shining.

Abrams said, “It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life.”

Said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max: “We cannot wait to bring this complex, eye-opening thriller to HBO Max. It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of J.J., Jennifer and the Bad Robot team.”

Yale added: “I have felt so privileged to work with J.J. and Bad Robot on expanding J.J.’s exhilarating story to create a twisty, thought-provoking thriller where almost anything is possible and yet everything is planned. Now partnering with HBO Max to make it a reality is a dream.”

Yale is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen Jacobson Teller et al.