Stormy Daniels Will Guest On Michael Cohen’s Podcast

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, has been doing a podcast since last September, and his show on Monday will feature an especially notable guest: adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

PodcastOne, the LiveXLive Media subsidiary and podcast platform, announced that Daniels will have a conversation with Cohen, what is billed as their “first interaction ever.”

Daniels’ story was central to one aspect of Cohen’s legal troubles. In 2018, he pled guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations, the latter stemming from the payment of $130,000 in hush money to Daniels in exchange for a non disclosure agreement. Daniels claimed that she had an affair with Trump on 2006, but Trump has denied it.

Cohen, who has since become a vocal Trump critic, was released from prison to home confinement last year due to fears about the spread of Covid-19. He was sent back to prison for a time last summer, but a federal judge ordered him re-released, concluding that his re-incarceration was in retaliation for Cohen’s plans to publish an unflattering book about Trump.

The podcast, Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen, will air at 9 PM PT and will be available on the platform as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts and Sticher. Cohen’s past guests have included Ben Stiller and Rosie O’Donnell.