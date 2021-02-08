Storm Reid Joins Kevin Bacon, Colson Baker And Travis Fimmel In ‘One Way’

EXCLUSIVE: Euphoria star Storm Reid is set to join Kevin Bacon, Colson Baker and Travis Fimmel in the thriller One Way. Also joining the cast are Casie Colson Baker, Drea de Matteo, Meagan Holder, Thomas Francis Murphy, Luis Da Silva Jr., Rhys Coiro, Danny Bohnen and Scotty Bohnen. Andrew Baird will direct from a script by Ben Conway.

Principal photography is underway in Thomasville, GA. Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales, with Thomasville Pictures producing.

“Storm Reid is one of the most talented young actors of this generation. We are thrilled to have her join the cast of One Way alongside an all-star cast with a huge international appeal,” Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser said. Added Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier: “Andrew Baird has lined up a dream cast. We are excited to start shooting very soon in Georgia. The team is following rigorous Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of the cast and crew while also bringing this stunning film to life to satisfy the appetite of distributors and their audiences.”

In the film, Freddy (Baker) goes on the run with a bag full of cash after a robbery of his former crime boss goes wrong. With a potentially fatal wound, he slips onto a bus headed into the unrelenting California desert. After a call for help, Freddy’s estranged father (Bacon) betrays him, notifying the crime boss where he is. With his life slipping through his fingers, Freddy is left with very few choices to survive.

“I was looking for a young actress with the same power and talent as Jodie Foster in Taxi Driver. When my producing partner Martin Brennan showed me Storm, I knew right away we found her. To round out the cast with such great and seasoned talents as Drea, Meagan, Luis and Rhys and the rest of them; I feel extremely lucky. I take great care in casting and this truly is and exceptional ensemble,” Baird said.

Ryan Donnell Smith, Tim Palmer, Martin Brennan,and Jib Polhemus are producing One Way with Bill Grantham and Stephen Fingleton and Highland Film Group’s Fraser and Perrier serving as executive producers. The film was developed with funding from Northern Ireland Screen and Screen Ireland.

Besides Euphoria, Reid is best known for her breakthrough role in Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time opposite Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine. Other recent credits include Don’t Leg Go and The Invisible Man. She can be seen next in Warner Bros. The Suicide Squad.

She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Felker Toczek Suddleson and Abramson.