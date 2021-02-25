Steven Soderbergh To Direct New Line’s ‘KIMI’ For HBO Max With Zoë Kravitz Set To Star

EXCLUSIVE: After signing an overall deal with HBO Max, Steven Soderbergh looks to have found his next feature film with the studio. He has come aboard to direct the New Line Max Original feature KIMI with Zoë Kravitz on board to star. The film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

David Koepp penned the script and will produce along with Michael Polaire. The film follows an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review and tries reporting it up the chain of command at her company. Meeting with resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that in order to get involved, she will have to do the thing she fears the most — leave her apartment.

The film would mark the second collaboration between Warner Bros. Pictures Group, HBO Max and Soderbergh since the recent restructuring of the studio and the third between Soderbergh and HBO Max. It follows No Sudden Move, the upcoming starry Max Original ensemble crime thriller from Warner Bros. Pictures that features Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox. His most recent pic Let Them All Talk, with Meryl Streep, premiered on HBO Max in December.

Kravitz has been on a roll as of late after landing the coveted role of Catwoman in Matt Reeve’s The Batman, where she stars opposite Robert Pattinson, who will play the Caped Crusader. On top of that she has received strong reviews as the star of the Hulu series High Fidelity and HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Koepp is a veteran screenwriter whose screen credits include Jurassic Park, Death Becomes Her, Carlito’s Way, Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man, and Panic Room.

