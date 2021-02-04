Stephen Land & Patrick Reardon To Oversee All Sky-Owned U.S. Production Units After Being Handed Expanded Roles At Jupiter Holdings

EXCLUSIVE: Sky Studios is looking to “turbocharge” its ambitions in the U.S. and has handed expanded roles to Jupiter execs Stephen Land and Patrick Reardon to help it do so.

Land, Founder and CEO of Snapped producer Jupiter Entertainment, and President Patrick Reardon, who joined the company from Roc Nation in 2019, will now oversee all of Sky’s fully-owned U.S. production businesses, including LA-based Catalina Content and Tennessee-based The Hive.

Land, whose Jupiter Entertainment has doubled in size since he sold it to Sky in 2015, becomes Chairman of Jupiter Holdings and Reardon becomes President.

The total operation has 15 series and specials, representing 225 hours of programming, committed to production this year.

Separately, Land has also been named senior adviser at Sky Studios, working closely with the British pay-TV broadcaster’s team to identify opportunities and source documentaries in the U.S.

Jupiter is currently producing premium documentary Heval – about Hollywood actor turned Kurdish People’s Protection Unit fighter Michael Enright – for CuriosityStream and is looking to move further into the premium space.

Catalina Content is run by Dance Moms producer Jeff Collins, while The Hive is a production services group.

Caroline Cooper, Chief Operating Officer, Sky Studios, said, “Stephen is a true industry veteran, having created countless hit factual series over the years and built a strong and creative leadership team at Jupiter Entertainment. There is no-one better placed to lead the future ambition of Sky Studios’ factual slate and production capability in the US. We’re confident that under Patrick’s leadership, all of the teams at Jupiter Entertainment, Catalina Content and The Hive will continue to thrive, and we are delighted to have him leading this next chapter of growth.”

Stephen Land added, “Since joining a year ago and despite Covid, Patrick has had remarkable success expanding Jupiter’s business. He has demonstrated an incredible range of creativity and collaborative leadership. We’re confident his strategic thinking and keen eye for quality projects will lead all three of these unique companies to continued growth and expansion.”

Patrick Reardon said, “Thanks to Stephen’s leadership and the incredibly hard-working and talented team, Jupiter has become synonymous with delivering quality content. I’m excited to be a part of that continued legacy and believe that Jupiter, Catalina and The Hive are poised for further creative success in the years to come.”