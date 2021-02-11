Stephen Colbert’s ‘Tooning Out The News’ Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+

Expect more mocking news coverage as animated series Tooning Out The News has been renewed for a second season.

The sophomore run of the Stephen Colbert-exec produced series, which premiered on CBS All Access in April, will air on ViacomCBS’ new streamer Paramount+. A half-hour special Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News will launch on Thursday March 4 – the launch day for the new service.

The show, which is also exec produced by The Late Show showrunner Chris Licht and RJ Fried and Tim Luecke, who co-created Showtime’s Our Cartoon President, will then continue Monday March 8 with new segments daily and a weekly full episode.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, it features a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, mocking news of the day, and interviewing real world guests and newsmakers.

Related Story Stephen Colbert Finds The "Normal" In Covid-Era Super Bowl, Teases Trump Impeachment Trial

The first season featured interviews with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Chasten Buttigieg, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Alyssa Milano, Charlamagne Tha God, Symone Sanders, Alan Dershowitz, Rep. Ted Lieu and Matt Schlapp.

The first run had to delay its premiere – originally scheduled for March 16 – due to the Covid pandemic but production restarted remotely.

“We are so excited for season two of Tooning Out The News, which will feature even more incisive questions, unrelenting egomania, Freudian projection, shameless brand integration, tasteful nudity, unapologetic slander, and flat out lying,” said Colbert.

“We are ecstatic to be collaborating again with the talented creative team behind Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. “They overcame every obstacle 2020 threw at them and day after day delivered an extremely smart, inventive and funny program that offered our audience a bit of reprieve from the ‘regular’ news cycle. We’re cautiously optimistic about what’s in store for 2021, but no matter what, we’re eager to know what the series’ mostly informative segments and characters will have to say about it.”