Stephen Colbert Finds The “Normal” In Covid-Era Super Bowl, Teases Trump Impeachment Trial

“Buck yeah,” Stephen Colbert exclaimed upon kicking The Late Show on Monday night. While his greeting may nod to the Tampa Bay team that took home the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LV, the late-night host celebrated that “in a larger sense, normality won” during the big game.

“I’m not saying things are normal now just because there was a super bowl, but because there was some normal mixed in with our weird,” he explained. “Tom Brady won, that’s normal. For Tampa Bay, that’s weird. There were 25,000 fans in the seats, that’s normal. There were 30,000 cardboard cutouts in the seats, that’s weird.”

But with news of Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl paired with seemingly promising statistics about vaccine distributions, Colbert said normality may very much be underway, nearly a year after the pandemic first struck on the nation. During his opening segment, Colbert shared optimism for the potential Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and for administered vaccines administered outnumbering new Covid-19 cases 10 to 1.

From coronavirus coverage, Colbert switched gears to tackle the upcoming impeachment trial for Donald Trump, which will start on Tuesday. The late-night host jabbed about yet another “Unites States” typo in the documents presented by Trump’s legal team and other “catty” drama of the impeachment trial. However after a Trump aide noted that the former president is “happier” now that’s he off social media, Colbert gave some advice to the GOP figures who would vote in upcoming trial.

“If this is how relaxed he is three weeks after holding office, imagine how serene he would be if he could never hold office again,” Colbert said. “Senate Republicans, think of his happiness.”