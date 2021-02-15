Stephanie Vogt Joins Netflix Spy Drama Series ‘Glória’

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Vogt is set as a lead in Glória, Netflix’s upcoming historical spy thriller drama series from SPi productions and RTP.

Written by Pedro Lopes and directed by Tiago Guedes, Glória takes place in the 1960s, at the height of the Cold War, in the small village of Glória do Ribatejo, where RARET is located, an American broadcasting center that broadcasts Western propaganda to the Eastern Bloc. João Vidal, an engineer from families linked to the Estado Novo, but recruited by the KGB, will take on several high-risk espionage missions that could change the course of Portuguese and world history.

Vogt will play Anne. The wife of James, Anne comes from a wealthy and liberal family. She is a Harvard grad in International Relations, recruited by the CIA.

The ensemble cast includes Portuguese and international actors, including Miguel Nunes, Carolina Amaral, Victoria Guerra, Afonso Pimentel, Adriano Luz, Joana Ribeiro, Marcelo Urgeghe, Sandra Faleiro, Carloto Cotta, Maria João Pinho, Inês Castel-Branco , Rafael Morais and Leonor Silveira.

Glória is produced by the SPi production company of Grupo SP Televisão and co-produced with RTP.

Vogt is known for her recurring role as Liz on HBO’s Entourage. She also had key recurring roles on the Cinemax-Sky series Strike Back and E!’s The Royals. She was most recently seen on the big screen opposite Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. She’s repped by Zero Gravity Management.