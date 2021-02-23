‘Step Up’: Rebbi Rosie, Keiynan Lonsdale & Enrique Murciano Join Christina Milian & Ne-Yo In Starz Series

Dancer Rebbi Rosie, who has performed with Beyonce, Pharrell, J. Lo and Nicki Minaj, among others, has been cast in the new installment of Starz’s re-imagined Step Up series. Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash) and Power alum Enrique Murciano also are set as series regulars in the series, joining Christina Milian and Ne-Yo. Additionally, Terayle Hill (Cobra Kai) has been upped to regular in the series which hails from creator and executive producer Holly Sorensen, Starz and Lionsgate Television. Starz will air the first two seasons of the series beginning Friday, March 5 across all platforms.

Inspired by the Step Up Lionsgate film franchise that grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office, the original series centers on Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Art School. Collette (Milian is the Queen of High Water and Sage Odom’s partner in art, business, and love. Collette built and nurtured Sage’s visionary academy from the ground up. Grinding her way to the top with grit and resourcefulness, Collette earned a new role, manager of Sage Odom and his tour, all this while hiding a dark secret. As this secret comes crashing down on Sage, High Water, and the tour, Collette is tempted by an opportunity to step out of her role as the woman behind the man, to become the powerful woman in front of the man.

Rosie plays “Angel,” who has descended into the world of High Water with an air of mystery and a backpack full of cash. She’s running from the place she calls home, the seedy underworld of London’s organized crime families. Now, Angel has come to the one place in the world where she can make her dreams a reality, High Water. Battle ready and street wise, Angel is ready to take on High Water and prove that she belongs amongst the best dancers in the world, all while breaking the hearts of these American guys and gals hopelessly entranced by her mix of raw swagger and British charm.

Lonsdale plays “Tal,” in a re-cast role originally played by Petrice Jones. Once an outcast from Ohio, taken from his mother and dropped in the tough streets of Atlanta. Tal faced persecution for his eccentricities, his sexuality, and his refusal to submit to the expectations of others. Dancing his way into High Water, literally, beaten and bloodied, Tal became the pride of Sage Odom’s elite dance crew. Now, the lead dancer for Sage’s massive tour, Tal must continue to be the most crucial piece in a support system that carries his friends, his family, and a billion-dollar tour. He is lean, graceful, and courageous, just like his nickname: the greyhound.

Murciano plays “Cruz,” a man hoping to carve his face into the Mount Rushmore of high profile, celebrity lawyers and who will do whatever it takes to claw his way to the primetime status of Cochran, Dershowitz, and Geragos, finally joining the pantheon of litigation gods. The case that will get him there, Sage Odom’s murder accusation. As Cruz fights through the intrigue and conspiracy to save Sage’s life and career, he can’t help but think to the future, imagining himself sauntering down a red carpet like an urban cowboy in his sharply tailored Dries Van Noten.

Along with Sorenson, Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot, who served as producers on the original Step Up films, will executive produce on this latest chapter of the franchise through their Offspring Entertainment banner.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who both co-starred in the original Step Up film, will also executive produce through Free Association production company and Everheart Productions, Inc., respectively. Erik Feig, who served as producer on all the films and oversaw the franchise while an executive at Lionsgate, is executive producing via his production shingle Picturestart. Bill Brown also serves as writer and executive producer, and Dawn Wilkinson will serve as director and executive producer.

The series is inspired by the Lionsgate franchise spanning five films: Step Up, Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up: 3D, Step Up: Revolution and Step Up: All In. The film series also inspired the live music and dance show Step Up Dubai, All In! at Motiongate Dubai theme park.

The new Step Up series will air on Starz in the U.S. and Canada and on its international streaming platform Starzplay across Europe, Latin America and Japan.